Mayor joins centenary celebrations at Goldbridge as four residents turn 100!

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, said: “I had another enchanting afternoon at the Goldbridge Care Home to celebrate four centenarian ladies! The four ladies elegantly wore a golden diadem and a sparkly golden sash as they sat with their relatives at the main table in the centre of the room.

"Friends and family joined in the birthday celebrations, together with other residents and staff at the care home, who put on a beautiful spread of cakes, high tea style sandwich platters, hot drinks and bubbly. What a joyful affair this was!

"At this amazing centenary party we were all entertained by Rosie’s Retro Rhythms. This beautiful lady, dressed in a lovely 40s-style dress, delighted us all afternoon with sing along songs from the 40s to the 60s.

The Haywards Heath Mayor celebrating with the centenarians at their special party at the Goldbridge.

"The highlight for me was when 100-year-old Betty made a request for ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and then went on to explain that she was one of the first British women who landed in Normandy after D-Day.

"Betty was a George Formby dancer and she reminisced about the three weeks they were stuck off shore on the boat, waiting for authorisation to land, the desolate scenes they saw once they had landed and how they then raised spirits by putting on shows for the soldiers.

"What an amazing lady Betty is, as vibrant and beautiful as ever. It was a joy and a real privilege to be able to share that moment with Betty at this very special birthday celebration.

We all had a great afternoon and I am always moved by the gentle kindness of the staff who work at Goldbridge Care Home. Their professionalism and obvious love for what they do is a delight to see, and the gentle and joyful atmosphere at the home made the afternoon very special for all to enjoy and celebrate.

The Mayor wishes a very Happy 100th birthday to four special ladies.

"Thank you so much to the Goldbridge and to the four very wonderful centenarian ladies who let me join their celebrations.”

