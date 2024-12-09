Mayor joins the fun activities at the Mid Sussex Parkinson’s UK branch meeting

The Mayor of Haywards Heath was invited to attend one of the monthly meetings with the Mid Sussex Parkinson’s UK branch to find out more about the charity and the regular activities they hold.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinson’s UK meet monthly, on the third Friday of the Month from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Wivelsfield Parish Hall.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, says: “I had such a wonderful afternoon with the Mid Sussex Parkinson’s UK Branch. We all had so much enjoyment dancing, singing, and enjoying afternoon tea. Besides the lovely spread, they also put on a live and fun entertainment show:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Alzheimer’s Society Choir kicked off the show by performing humorous songs to everyone’s glee. I then joined in for the Irish Dancing, which was tremendous fun! The afternoon finished with the amazing new choir director giving a solo performance of his old school country repertoire and we were all overjoyed to join him in a lovely sing along!

Haywards Heath Mayor at the Mid Sussex Parkinson's UK Branch meeting

"All of this was part of the regular singing, dancing, afternoon tea, laughter, friendship and community spirit that takes place as part of the branch meetings, with service by the therapeutic groups including the choir, speech, and movement to music. This was certainly a lovely afternoon to remember so thank you all for inviting me!”

The Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinson’s UK are the local support group for anyone affected by Parkinson’s, offering friendship, emotional support, refreshments and therapeutic groups for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s, their partners, family members and carers.

Parkinson’s UK

For information and advice on Parkinson's, or for emotional support, call the Parkinson's UK helpline on 0808 800 0303. Monday to Friday: 9am to 6pm, Saturday: 10am to 2pm or email [email protected]

Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinson’s UK

For information about the Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinson’s UK or the group’s activities, contact Josie Taylor 0344 225 3744 or email [email protected]