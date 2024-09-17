Mayor leads tributes as Haywards Heath commemorates the Battle of Britain
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Haywards Heath Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, said: “It was my absolute privilege and honour to lead the laying of wreaths at our War Memorial on Muster Green and to read the redirection at the Battle of Britain service, as we remembered all the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
"The Battle of Britain is a poignant day where we pay tribute to the lives lost or affected during the air attack on Britain in the Summer and Autumn of 1940. On this day, we pay our respects to those who paid the ultimate price to ensure a better society for all, one that we are all grateful to be living in today.”
The service was conducted by the Revd Charles Sergeant and culminated with a parade by the RAF Cadets past the Town Hall in Haywards Heath.
September 15, 1940 was officially named Battle of Britain Day as it was the day when RAF Fighter Command claimed what proved to be a decisive victory over the German Luftwaffe.
For more on the Battle of Britain, please visit https://www.raf.mod.uk/what-we-do/our-history/anniversaries/battle-of-britain/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.