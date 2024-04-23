Mayor of Polegate flies the flag for St George's Day
Polegate Town Council is proudly flying the flag of St George at its offices in Polegate High street.
The flag was raised by the Council’s Mayors Cllr Dan Dunbar.
The special day celebrates the story of St. George, England’s legendary national hero. This is a time to celebrate heroes, celebrate the bravery and courage of those in our local community but also across the country and the world right now, who are demonstrating bravery every day.
Cllr Dan Dunbar commented: “I was pleased to raise the flag on behalf of the council and later today I will be joining members of the Royal Society of St George to celebrate.”