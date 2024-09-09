Mayor promotes responsible fishing at Hailsham Country Park

Three months into this year's fishing season and angling enthusiasts continue to enjoy the best coarse fishing on the Town Council's waterways, including the Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook who was spotted casting a line at Hailsham Country Park today [Monday 9 September].

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fishing is permitted during the season at two Town Council managed sites: the east bank of the Hailsham Country Park lake (off Gleneagles Drive) and Hempstead Pond (adjacent to Tilehurst Wood). Both fishing areas are well-stocked with fish including carp, bream, roach, rudd, tench, perch and pike.

However, the Mayor and the Town Council wish to remind people fishing at the park that they can only do so if they hold a valid season ticket (or relevant fishing permit) and a valid Environment Agency Rod Licence (age 13 and over, available from post offices).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yearly season tickets are available via the Town Council (£40 adult; £25 senior citizens, disabled and children under 16 years). A current Environment Agency rod licence and passport photo must be produced when purchasing permits. If you wish to purchase a season ticket, please telephone 01323 841702 or send an email.

Hailsham Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook fishing at Hailsham Country Park

Weekly fishing permits and day tickets (one rod per person per ticket) can be obtained from MFC Supplies in Station Road (Monday to Saturday - 9am-5.30pm).

Night fishing is not permitted, and fishing should only take place during daylight hours - as defined by published lighting up times. At the Water Bailiffs' discretion, any angler found breaking these rules may be liable to the confiscation of their fishing permit/season ticket, and/or be asked to leave the country park site. Overnight camping is strictly forbidden.

Only barbless hooks and lead-free weights should be used, and no live bait or spinners are allowed. Furthermore, anglers are asked not to use keep nets, carp sacks, catapults or maggotpults and there is a 1kg limit on ground bait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, a maximum of one rod per person was permitted to be used. However, the Town Council recently agreed to relax this rule and introduce a maximum of two rods per season ticket holder.

Hailsham Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook fishing at Hailsham Country Park

"For the keen angler, there isn’t a better place for fishing than the Hailsham Country Park lake," said Town Mayor Cllr Holbrook. "Besides enjoying the beauty of the surrounding areas, there’s an abundance of fish to catch and the nearby Hempstead Pond site provides anglers with a wide variety of species to target too."

"The fishing rules we have in place are generally common sense and we kindly ask people to follow them. They are in place to not only protect the quality of our fish stocks and the beauty of the country park, but also the enjoyment of fellow anglers and residents of the nearby Gleneagles estate."

Following concerns expressed about the increase in antisocial behaviour at the Hailsham Common Pond (including fishing on site, which is not permitted), the Town Council has also been made aware of instances deliberate injury to wildlife at Hailsham Country Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are strongly encouraged not to misuse the local beauty spot and report any antisocial behaviour or injury to wildlife to the police, by calling 101 - or 999 if the incident is currently taking place.