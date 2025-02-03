Mayor to attend Hailsham Photographic Society's annual Colour Show

The Hailsham Photographic Society is presenting its Annual Digital Audio-Visual Colour Show at Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Friday 7th March at 7.30pm and Saturday 8th March at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook, will be attending the Friday evening performance and will present trophies to the winners.

The show is the Hailsham Photographic Society’s annual competition for the Best Audio-Visual sequence (pre-judged) and has always been well supported by the local community. The Society has welcomed the Town Mayor or Deputy Mayor in previous years to this major event in the Society's calendar, which has been held annually for over 40 years.

The Hailsham Photographic Society will be supporting East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS), with a donation generated from overall ticket sales. Associates from the charity will be present at each of the three performances, where there will be an opportunity for fundraising and public awareness of the charity’s operations and achievements to date.

Hailsham Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook

The Mayor will present the awards for the wining Audio Video presentations and hand over the cheque to East Sussex WRAS on the Society’s behalf and propose a vote of thanks at the end of the evening.

"I’m delighted to be attending the Friday evening exhibition and look forward to meeting the competition entrants and viewing their individual sequences," said Cllr Holbrook, looking forward to the event. "The Annual Colour Show is intended to show members of the public what the Hailsham Photographic Society is all about, showcasing the extraordinary diversity and breadth of talent within their group. I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to this event and see these amazing images for themselves."

"I am equally as delighted to hear that the Society has chosen to contribute proceeds to East Sussex WRAS this year. Money raised from the Show will the charity to continue their good work providing a front-line rescue service to help people who find sick, injured and orphaned wildlife across the county."

The Hailsham Photographic Society is always keen to receive new members and invite the public to attend one of their meetings where you can be sure of a warm welcome. For details, email [email protected].