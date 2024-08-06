McDonald's volunteers take part in post event litter pick for Brighton Pride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local Brighton McDonald’s restaurant teams took part in a post-event litter pick for Brighton Pride in a bid to keep Brighton tidy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve crew members and helpers from two Brighton McDonald’s restaurants, which are owned and operated by local Franchisee Yas Turen, alongside local volunteers, collected an impressive six full bags of rubbish between them.

The areas tidied up included famous Brighton landmarks such as the laines, Pavilion Gardens, The Old Steine, and St Peter’s Church. To get into the Pride spirit and to show their support for the event McDonald’s crew members and other volunteers wore LGBTQ+ Pride flags, headbands, and accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald’s Franchisee Yas Turen who owns and operates the restaurant/s, and who organised the event, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to take part in a post-event litter pick for Brighton Pride.

McDonald's crew clearing up Brighton.

"We take our responsibility towards litter very seriously, as well as being a good neighbour in the local community, so it’s great to be able to offer our support at such an important event – particularly this year as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK.”

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in local communities for more than 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols (where they collect all types of litter, not just McDonald’s branded packaging). This equates to 260,000 miles, or the distance from Earth to the Moon.

McDonald’s is tackling litter in local communities, both by litter picking and reducing the amount of waste its restaurants produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand has been working to make recycling easier over the past four years too, and since 2015, has installed over 1,100 new recycling units, meaning it’s easier to separate plastics and cups for recycling in 85% of its restaurants. McDonald’s also collects used oil from its kitchens and turns this into enough biodiesel to fuel more than half of its delivery fleet.