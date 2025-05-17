Medal presentation at Nyton House

Lt Col Paul Young receives medal at Nyton House

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a special celebration for Lt Col Paul Young in The Coach House last week.

Paul was presented with a Accumulated Campaign Service Medal and a HM Forces Veterans Pin by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Lady Emma Barnard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul was surrounded by family and friends from Nyton House and enjoyed a sunny afternoon with Cream Tea to remember his long Service over many years. Paul served in many countries some being UK, Germany, Borneo, Northern Ireland and Holland to name a few.

All the family celebrate

After retiring Paul worked for Surrey County Council as a planning officer and enjoyed relaxing days sailing in the sunshine.

Everyone enjoyed an amazing afternoon and Paul was so pleased to see everyone saying: "Is this all for me?" and laughing.

What a wonderful afternoon of celebration to share with Paul and his family a memory to treasure for all who attended.