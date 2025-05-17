Medal presentation at Nyton House
There was a special celebration for Lt Col Paul Young in The Coach House last week.
Paul was presented with a Accumulated Campaign Service Medal and a HM Forces Veterans Pin by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Lady Emma Barnard.
Paul was surrounded by family and friends from Nyton House and enjoyed a sunny afternoon with Cream Tea to remember his long Service over many years. Paul served in many countries some being UK, Germany, Borneo, Northern Ireland and Holland to name a few.
After retiring Paul worked for Surrey County Council as a planning officer and enjoyed relaxing days sailing in the sunshine.
Everyone enjoyed an amazing afternoon and Paul was so pleased to see everyone saying: "Is this all for me?" and laughing.
What a wonderful afternoon of celebration to share with Paul and his family a memory to treasure for all who attended.