Medi Tech Trust is honoured to welcome their local MP as Patron

When Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald visited Medi Tech Trust’s offices earlier this year, the trustees were impressed with the knowledge she displayed, with ideas for their ongoing Recycling Initiative, overseas shipments and medical training work. The research made into the charity’s activities prior to her visit was abundantly clear and must appreciated. The trustees are delighted that Nusrat has accepted their invitation to become their Patron and look forward to a rewarding collaboration that can only enhance their projects and most importantly their support for the community.

Nusrat Ghani is the Conservative MP for Sussex Weald. She was first elected in 2015, becoming the first female MP to hold the then Wealden constituency seat. Nusrat is proud to become the Patron of Hailsham charity Medi Tech Trust, stating:

“Medi Tech Trust is a unique Hailsham-based charity, carrying out important work enabling the community to recycle unused and unwanted medical supplies; by donating equipment to hospitals and surgeries both in East Sussex and globally; and providing vital training to surgeons overseas. They are contributing to the welfare of many patients across the world and I’m proud to support them as Patron.”

In July 2024, Nusrat Ghani was elected as Chairman of Ways and Means, Principal Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons. Nusrat is the first of colour and the second female to secure the confidence of MPs to preside as Madam Deputy Speaker.

Previously, Nusrat served as a Minister in several important state offices, making British history as the first Muslim female Minister to speak from the Dispatch Box in Parliament. As a backbench MP, Nusrat served as Vice Chair of the 1922 Backbench Committee between 2020-2022 and was a runner up to Nancy Pelosi in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Women for Peace and Security Award 2021. Nusrat is the only female Member of Parliament to be sanctioned by two countries for her tough supportive stance on suppressed people.