Medi Tech Trust receives an astonishing donation dating from the First World War
The parcel contained two British Army Esmarch compressed illustrated triangular bandages which have quite some historical significance and probably date from between 1899 and 1916.
The bandages were made in England and they are printed with the name of Johann Friedrich August von Esmarch the German surgeon, who invented them. Esmarch specialised in trauma and military medicine and first produced them for the Franco-Prussian war in 1870-1871. The bandages are printed with illustrations to serve as a guide for any user to have an idea of how to deal with many types of battlefield wounds and it is claimed that Esmarch hoped they would become a mandatory part of the soldiers’ kit.
The parcel also contained assorted bandages ranging from the 1950’s to the 1980’s and as with the Esmarch sling bandages, none of them are now of any use medically, being long past their expiry date. Medi Tech Trust would love to find a home for these items which may have small value but are of great historical interest and could perhaps go to either a Medical or Military Museum.
The team would also love to know who sent this parcel so if anyone recognises them, or if anyone has a proposal for where the items could best be preserved, please contact Medi Tech Trust.
The charity and its team of volunteers are receiving items on a daily basis and allocating them according to need. Two more consignments have recently been taken to Ukraine and more containers will be going to Africa this Spring. Medi Tech Trust is desperately seeking more volunteers to help with sorting, packing and the enormous amount of paperwork involved in sending this equipment abroad, so if anyone has any spare-time please contact the team in Hailsham on 01323 442211