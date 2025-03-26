Medi Tech Trust receives an astonishing donation dating from the First World War

The fame of Sussex Charity, Medi Tech Trust, is spreading and people are now sending donations to its Hailsham headquarters from far and wide. This week – Ely Cambridgeshire, recently Shetland and Northern Ireland. A recent donation, which unfortunately did not have any sender details, was not fit for use, but may prove valuable to a museum specialising in medical or military artefacts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parcel contained two British Army Esmarch compressed illustrated triangular bandages which have quite some historical significance and probably date from between 1899 and 1916.

The bandages were made in England and they are printed with the name of Johann Friedrich August von Esmarch the German surgeon, who invented them. Esmarch specialised in trauma and military medicine and first produced them for the Franco-Prussian war in 1870-1871. The bandages are printed with illustrations to serve as a guide for any user to have an idea of how to deal with many types of battlefield wounds and it is claimed that Esmarch hoped they would become a mandatory part of the soldiers’ kit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parcel also contained assorted bandages ranging from the 1950’s to the 1980’s and as with the Esmarch sling bandages, none of them are now of any use medically, being long past their expiry date. Medi Tech Trust would love to find a home for these items which may have small value but are of great historical interest and could perhaps go to either a Medical or Military Museum.

Assorted bandages dating from the 1950’s

The team would also love to know who sent this parcel so if anyone recognises them, or if anyone has a proposal for where the items could best be preserved, please contact Medi Tech Trust.

The charity and its team of volunteers are receiving items on a daily basis and allocating them according to need. Two more consignments have recently been taken to Ukraine and more containers will be going to Africa this Spring. Medi Tech Trust is desperately seeking more volunteers to help with sorting, packing and the enormous amount of paperwork involved in sending this equipment abroad, so if anyone has any spare-time please contact the team in Hailsham on 01323 442211