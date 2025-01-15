Medi Tech Trust welcomes Nusrat Gahni MP for Sussex Weald

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The trustees of Medi Tech Trust invited their local MP Nusrat Ghani to visit their office and warehouse to see what they are trying to achieve with their Recycling in East Sussex Initiative. As she is also Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Ways and Means they felt privileged that she should make time in her busy schedule for the visit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP was welcomed by the Founding Trustees Bob Lewis and Graham Watson and was shown around the unit, seeing the immense amount of donations and recycled equipment that was being processed and meeting other trustees, staff and volunteers.

The trustees were also really pleased that Ms Ghani was accompanied by East Sussex County Councillor Bob Standley and Wealden District Councillor Richard Grocock. It is hoped that this visit will encourage more local knowledge and lead to more recycling from the many GP Practices who are not yet participating in the efforts to recycle their patient’s unused and un-returnable medical equipment and consumables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was clear from the outset that our MP had already taken an interest in the charity and had some knowledge of what it is trying to achieve, her first observation was ‘What can I do to help?’, Ms Ghani also took a great interest in the logistics of the freight and shipping costs of donating to Africa, and how the network of getting medical supplies to war-torn Ukraine was undertaken as this is also an important part of the Medi Tech Trust activities.

Nusrat Ghani MP, Councillors Bob Standley and Richard Grocock with the Medi Tech Trust Team in Hailsham

The charity’s training programme was also high on the agenda and our MP was interested to know that Graham Watson was off on his training travels again this week - complete with as much medical equipment as his baggage allowance allows. This time the destination is Guinea Conakry in West Africa where he will be travelling with two other trained surgeons and a nurse who are all giving their time and are collaborating with the local renowned urologist Oumar Raphiou Bah.

Medi Tech Trust is making a contribution to the welfare of many patients who would not receive medical care by promoting medical recycling which also aids countries in Africa such as Guinea Conakry with equipment, supplies and training that would otherwise be unavailable to them.