Medi Tech Trust welcomes Nusrat Gahni MP for Sussex Weald
The MP was welcomed by the Founding Trustees Bob Lewis and Graham Watson and was shown around the unit, seeing the immense amount of donations and recycled equipment that was being processed and meeting other trustees, staff and volunteers.
The trustees were also really pleased that Ms Ghani was accompanied by East Sussex County Councillor Bob Standley and Wealden District Councillor Richard Grocock. It is hoped that this visit will encourage more local knowledge and lead to more recycling from the many GP Practices who are not yet participating in the efforts to recycle their patient’s unused and un-returnable medical equipment and consumables.
It was clear from the outset that our MP had already taken an interest in the charity and had some knowledge of what it is trying to achieve, her first observation was ‘What can I do to help?’, Ms Ghani also took a great interest in the logistics of the freight and shipping costs of donating to Africa, and how the network of getting medical supplies to war-torn Ukraine was undertaken as this is also an important part of the Medi Tech Trust activities.
The charity’s training programme was also high on the agenda and our MP was interested to know that Graham Watson was off on his training travels again this week - complete with as much medical equipment as his baggage allowance allows. This time the destination is Guinea Conakry in West Africa where he will be travelling with two other trained surgeons and a nurse who are all giving their time and are collaborating with the local renowned urologist Oumar Raphiou Bah.
Medi Tech Trust is making a contribution to the welfare of many patients who would not receive medical care by promoting medical recycling which also aids countries in Africa such as Guinea Conakry with equipment, supplies and training that would otherwise be unavailable to them.