Meet the Sussex train driver who volunteers as a magistrate

The new year is a time for many people to think about making changes to their life – but have you considered a voluntary role that would see you make a real difference to your community, teach you new skills, boost your confidence and help your career?

Local magistrate, Paul, 52, is calling on people to join him in ensuring victims get justice.

Paul, a full-time train driver of 20 years works for Southern Railway and became a magistrate 20 years ago after seeing an advert. Magistrates will play a crucial role in helping the government to cut down the court backlog and keep the public safe.

Paul, who is also a qualified pilot, says: “I became a magistrate in 2004 after spotting an advert and noticing that the skills it listed to become one were things I already had. I’ve done it now for over 20 years and I’m proud to serve the community - it’s a role that’s been around for hundreds of years and it’s a vital function for the community and the justice system. I’m doing a service for local people, but it’s also been a development opportunity for both my personal and work life. You can choose to take on additional roles such as hearing appeals or becoming a mentor if you wish too.

Magistrate Paul

“My full-time job as a train driver for Southern railway has a lot of transferable skills for being a magistrate including the ability to concentrate for long periods of time, prioritisation and writing skills. You only need to volunteer at least 13 days a year alongside training, but thankfully my employer, Govia Thameslink Railway, allows me to take the time off to sit in court as a magistrate. Both of the roles go hand in hand.

“You don’t need any legal experience – it’s just about being a good listener, being fair and not being biased. Bring an open mind, rational thinking and a willingness to work in a team. All training is provided.”

The thousands of magistrates across England and Wales play a vital role in the justice system on a voluntary basis. No qualifications, legal knowledge or experience is needed to become a magistrate. Ministry of Justice is currently looking for people between the ages of 18 and 74 to volunteer.

Paul adds: “Anyone thinking about becoming a magistrate should first go to court, observe and listen to get a feel for it. If you like what you see and want to volunteer for a really rewarding role, you should apply! You can get extra skills or enhance the ones you already have and meet a variety of different people from all walks of life.

Magistrate Paul

“You hear cases ranging from petty theft to serious assault. Some days can be tough and at first I was nervous about whether my employer would give me the time off but they’ve always been great. They can see the benefits for them as well in terms of the new skills I bring back into my role as a train driver.

“If you want to make a difference in society, give back to your community and help to deliver justice, then you should apply.”

All magistrates receive full training, a mentor, and on-going support from a legal adviser, who will help them to follow the correct procedures. All decisions will be made as part of a team of three to ensure a balanced and fair consideration of cases.

The team of three work together in court to hear and decide cases and support one another.

Govia Thameslink Railway's people director, Jean Cockerill, said: “We are proud to support Paul, and other staff members, in serving the public through their civic duties.

"His contribution to the communities we serve both in the courtroom and the driver's seat is truly valued."

To find out more about becoming a magistrate or apply, visit icanbeamagistrate.co.uk