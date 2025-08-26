Meeting rooms at the town council offices available for Hailsham community to hire

Hailsham Town Council is reminding residents, businesses and community groups that its offices in Market Street house two meeting spaces available for hire: the Fleur de Lys Meeting Room and the Members’ Room.

Both rooms can be booked for regular activities or one-off occasions, providing flexible facilities to suit a range of needs.

The Fleur de Lys Meeting Room is suitable for a variety of uses, including social clubs, toddler and pre-school groups, craft exhibitions, training sessions, business meetings, public consultations and seminars. It can accommodate up to 30 people in comfort, with a layout that can be adapted to individual requirements.

The room includes tables and chairs, toilet facilities and a fitted kitchen with cutlery, crockery, kettle and fridge. Free wi-fi is provided and access is via the garden entrance at the rear of the Town Council building.

The Members’ Room offers a smaller setting for one-to-one discussions or committee and corporate meetings of up to 10 people. Facilities include free wi-fi and toilet access, with entry via the front of the Council offices.

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager at Hailsham Town Council, commented: "The Fleur de Lys Meeting Room and Members' Room, parts of the historic Grade II listed Inglenook building, offer a centrally located and affordable venue just a short walk from the town centre - and free parking facilities.

For many years, the meeting rooms have served as welcoming and private spaces for local groups, charities and public sector bodies. We're delighted to continue offering this valuable community resource again, following the complete refurbishment of the building earlier this year."

He added: "Whether you're hosting a training session, an exhibition, a playgroup or simply need a quiet space for interviews or meetings, our meeting rooms are a convenient and cost-effective solution."

Both meeting rooms are available for hire at affordable rates by community organisations and private users alike.

To arrange a viewing or make a booking, please contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or email [email protected].