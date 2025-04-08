Members' Easter lunch at Lewes House of Friendship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes House of Friendship reminds its members that there are a few places left for our Easter lunch on Thursday 17th April, 12 noon for a 12.30 start. Come and enjoy a tasty roast lamb dinner, followed by Easter Egg cheesecake...and catch up with friends, old and new.

With the lovely sunny spell confirming the arrival of spring, why not consider joining one of our friendly groups? We have the Friendship Choir on Mondays at 2pm, Craft on Tuesday mornings at 10.30 am, and various exercise options: Golden Yoga at 2pm on Tuesdays, a chance to learn about Pilates on Weds afternoons at 3.30pm and on Thursdays at 10.30 am there is Extend, gentle exercise to music, mainly seated.

We're still on School Hill, opposite Seasalt and open every weekday morning from 9.30 am to 1.15pm. All welcome! For more informat