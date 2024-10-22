Memorial Stone unveiled in Hailsham for World War One sailor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A commemorative stone was unveiled at the Hailsham War Memorial last Thursday [October 17] to honour World War One sailor Alfred French.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Hailsham on November 6, 1885, Petty Officer Alfred Frederick French was a submariner in the Royal Navy who, upon repatriation in 1918, was assigned to HM Submarine K5 which unfortunately never re-surfaced after diving. He is recorded by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission as being 'drowned in accidental loss of vessel'.

Alfred French is already commemorated on the Portsmouth Naval Memorial, but his memory has now also been honoured in his hometown of Hailsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a great honour to unveil this commemorative stone and pay tribute to such a courageous man from our community," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "The unveiling of the stone at the Hailsham War Memorial not only recognises PO French's individual courage during the First World War, but also reminds us of the considerable sacrifice made by so many others from our town and district during this dreadful conflict.

Memorial stone unveiling in Hailsham

"I very much hope that this commemorative stone - and the motive behind its installation - will ensure that PO French will be remembered for his bravery in years to come. The sacrifices of our former armed forces personnel, in both world wars and other past conflicts. must never be forgotten."

The installation of the commemorative stone follows the completion of restoration works on the Hailsham War Memorial late last year, involving the repainting of lettering and numbering on the monument.

The war memorial, which stands in Vicarage Field as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by local people during the First and Second World Wars, contains 88 surnames and initials for World War 1 and 35 relating to World War 2. The necessary restoration work was completed in time for the town's Remembrance Day events which took place last November, and the repainting of lettering on the body of the memorial (in particular, on the sloped part of the structure) now makes the text inscriptions much clearer to read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This important memorial structure has over many years become slightly weathered with faded lettering and inscriptions, and I'm glad the Town Council has made these necessary improvements," added Cllr Holbrook.

"The war memorial carries the names of families still residing in the Hailsham area and offers a poignant insight into the proud history and sacrifices of our town. Therefore, it was of paramount importance that the stonework containing the lettering and numbering was restored to its original condition.

"It was important to be able to restore this commemorative tribute for the community and ensure that the memorial is maintained to the highest level expected by our residents."

For further information on the Hailsham War Memorial, contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 during office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm).