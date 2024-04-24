Memorial to two young Royal Engineers who lost their lives 80 years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Near Rye, a Heinkell 111 was badly damaged by three RAF fighters and two others crash landed. Just before crashing one of the planes unloaded its bombs on Back Door Field, Billingham Farm, in the village of Udimore, near Rye.

In 1940 three of the bombs from this aircraft were made safe and removed. Three other bombs fell onto muddy ground. As these were dug for they sank lower into the ground.

Due to the high demand on Bomb Disposal Units and the low threat presented by these bombs, they were abandoned, till a later date. By 1944, the Ministry of Agriculture wanted to return the field back to agricultural use. Two bombs were successfully defused.

Royal Engineers Bomb Disposal.

Lieutenant G.C. Cunningham and Sergeant G. Mack were instructed to deal with the final bomb. They were stationed about 12 miles away near Catsfield, in a large house called Burntwood.

Sergeant Mack and a squad of sappers arrived, dug a shaft and uncovered the bomb. Lieutenant Cunningham was on site as it was his job to defuse the bomb.

It would seem that Lieutenant Cunningham was down the shaft and Sergeant Mack stood at the top looking down, when the explosion occurred and both both men died.

Lieutenant Cunningham was of Irish descent, born in Ohio, USA, Sergeant Mack was born in Ayr Scotland. Both men were unmarried.

On the May 6, 2004, 60 years to the day of the incident, about 40 people and the press led by both Army and Air force Standard Bearers, went to the dual headstone set in Saint Lawrence Churchyard. A ceremony in tribute to these brave men was conducted. Poppy wreaths were laid and the Last Post sounded, it rang across a quiet countryside accompanied by the musical sound of a blackbird.

The above account was taken from a small booklet in Saint Lawrence Church, Catsfield, Sussex. This had been researched by John Hannaford, who served as a Captain with Bomb Disposal during WW 11.

To mark the 80th anniversary a memorial ceremony will be held at 11am (muster at 10.30am) on May 6 at Billingham Farm, Udimore TN31 6BD, with refreshments tea and sandwiches after at Rye Waterworks Brewery, Playden TN31 7UL.