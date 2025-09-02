MEN TALK TOO marks six months of growth as demand for men’s mental health support surges

Six months after launching in Brighton, MEN TALK TOO has already supported many men who were struggling in silence. Founder and lead counsellor John Creigan says the demand highlights an ongoing issue, that men are still far less likely than women to reach out for help.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, only 36% of NHS talking therapy referrals are for men, despite men accounting for three-quarters of UK suicides. Suicide remains the leading cause of death for men under 50. Alongside this, recent surveys show that 40% of men have never spoken to anyone about their mental health, and millions of men across the UK report feeling lonely on a weekly, or even daily, basis.

“Many services and charities do incredible work with men in crisis, facing abuse, suicidal thoughts or severe mental health issues,” John explains. “But there are far fewer places for men who just need a professional to talk to before things reach that point. MEN TALK TOO was set up to change that. It’s an opportunity for men to speak openly, whatever they’re facing, and know they’ll be heard without judgment.”

Offering one-to-one counselling both in-person and online across the UK, MEN TALK TOO gives men the opportunity to seek support in a professional and confidential environment.

“From younger men struggling to find their place in the world, to adults managing depression, relationship issues or work pressures, MEN TALK TOO is here,” John adds. “However small someone thinks their problem is, it matters. Reaching out can feel difficult, but talking really can change the direction of someone’s life.”

Men who would like support can:

· Visit: www.mentalktoo.uk

· Call/Whatsapp: 07410 040348

· Connect via Facebook: @mentalktoo.uk

Six months in, MEN TALK TOO has already shown that men will reach out if the right space is there. The challenge now is making sure every man who needs support knows it exists, because sometimes the smallest conversation can be the one that changes everything.