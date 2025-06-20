Mid Sussex District Council approves 200 home development in Felbridge

Barratt David Wilson Homes’ new development on Crawley Down Road, Felbridge, has been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The scheme will provide 200 new homes to the local market, of which 30% will be affordable, with prospective buyers able to view the show homes onsite from April 2026.

Construction is expected to begin in the Autumn 2025 and will consist of a total of 200 one, two, three and four-bedroom homes and apartments, including 60 affordable homes.

Once complete, the development will include 8.3 acres of open space, secure and covered cycle store spaces, a playground and a dedicated area created with ‘Make Space for Girls’, a charity that campaigns for facilities and public spaces for teenage girls.

Site Layout

All homes will be built with sustainability in mind, with each property projected to secure a best in class Energy Performance Certification (EPC) of A/B, alongside a number of planned energy efficient measures including PV solar panels, increased insulation and electric vehicle charging points for each home.

As part of its Section 106 agreement, Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties has committed to invest over £4.7 million into the local Felbridge community which will be distributed across a range of areas including community buildings, sustainable transport, education and greenspaces.

James Pugh, Development Director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “This approval from Mid Sussex District Council is a positive step in the right direction for the local housing market in Felbridge. This planning consent will deliver sixty affordable homes for local people alongside financial and non-financial contributions that will benefit the local area, investing in local schools, community buildings and open space. This is our first development in the area and we look forward to opening the site to our customers soon.”

To find out more about the properties that will be available please visit www.barratthomes.co.uk / www.dwh.co.ukor call 0333 355 8499.