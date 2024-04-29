Mid-Sussex youngsters gain farming credentials

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Budding Foundation worked with South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks to ensure that members of the 10th Haywards Heath troop were given everything they needed to propagate a range of vegetables.

Elinor Newston from the Troop was so pleased that she posted the group’s success on social media.

“I am pleased to report that our young people were very taken by my Blue Peter approach to growing things - pumpkins from the seeds left after pumpkin carving, tomato seedlings from slices of tomato, potatoes from a potato, celery and spring onions from the ends of celery and spring onions and sweet potatoes from... you've guess it... a sweet potato."

Members of 10th Haywards Heath Scouts working on their Farming Badges.

Armed with their compost, seeds and flower pots, the youngsters successfully grew three types of vegetables.

“It was wonderful to see the results," said Budding Foundation’s founder, Clive Gravett who formed the charity in 2013 to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.