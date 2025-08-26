Middleton-on-Sea woman and her family raise over £27,000 for Parkinson’s UK in memory of her father

Middleton-on-Sea resident Pat Ashman and her family have raised over £27,000 for Parkinson’s UK inspired by the memory of her late father, Willis, who lived with Parkinson’s for over 20 years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pat dedicated her year as Lady Captain for Bognor Regis Golf Club, from April 2024 to April 2025, by choosing to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK. Her father, Willis, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s shortly after returning from a holiday to California in 2001, passed away in June 2022 just shy of his 90th birthday.

Pat said: “Mum looked after Dad so well and he remained incredibly active, still playing golf into his late 80s and keeping busy with DIY, gardening and spending time with family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat’s charity efforts were driven by a strong sense of family and community. She continued: “We’re a very close-knit family. Everyone pulled together. We want to keep Dad’s memory alive and help others who are struggling with Parkinson’s.”

Left image: Pat (right) with David at the London Marathon in 2024. Right Image: Pat’s nephew, Matthew, completing the London Marathon for Parkinson’s UK

As Lady Captain, Pat helped host a charity golf day, a sponsored walk, a cake morning, and a series of well-supported Lent lunches at her church, St Mary’s in Felpham. All the events centred around Parkinson’s UK, complete with balloons, leaflets, and gallons of homemade soup. They raised a total of £8,000, with the Lent lunches alone bringing in £1,649.41.

Pat’s brother Stephen Macaulay, who was Captain at Portstewart Golf Club in Northern Ireland in 2023, raised £12,780 through barbecues, quiz nights, Texas scrambles and a Captain’s Day with over 300 participants. Her good friend David, based in Felpham, ran the 2024 London Marathon, raising £3,000 for the charity and her nephew Matthew also completed the London Marathon, contributing a further £2,600.

Pat said: “Between us, we’ve raised over £27,000 for Parkinson’s UK - and we’re not done yet. We’ll continue to fundraise and support the charity however we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat says her dad’s determination to stay active, along with the excellent care he received from his neurologist in Belfast, gave him dignity and independence throughout his journey with Parkinson’s.

Pat (middle, pictured in shorts) and the Ladies section at Bognor Regis Golf Club’s ‘Pace out for Parkinson’s’ walk from Worthing Pier back to Bognor Regis Golf Club.

Pat added: “He was an all Ireland rower, a former golf club captain, and a real force of nature. Even after diagnosis, he kept using the cross trainer, lifting weights, and working in the garden. He loved holidays and family time, and he never let Parkinson’s stop him from enjoying life.”

The Ashman and Macaulay families now hope their story will inspire others to take action in their communities - whether that means fundraising, sharing their experiences, or simply supporting someone living with Parkinson’s.

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. Affecting 166,000 people in the UK, it has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.