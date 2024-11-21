Midhurst man completes World's Toughest Mudder race

Local architect completes 24-hour race with 75 miles

Architect Charlie Boher, from Midhurst. has recently got back from his trip to Florida to compete in the World’s Toughest Mudder race.

This is a non-stop 24-hour obstacle course race consisting on a five-mile loop with 20 military style obstacles on, varying from monkey bars, 8ft walls, to pits full of ice and water to wade through, and electric wires to run through.

The idea is to complete as many laps as you can in 24 hours.

Charlie says: "I managed to finish with 75 miles. The course was hard going and intense, also with it being in Florida by some lakes, we had alligators watching us throughout the night.

"I ran the race in aid of James’ Place, a suicide prevention charity which is doing great things to support men in crises.I’m battered and bruised and can hardly walk now, but it was all worth it.

