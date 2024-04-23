Midhurst's annual town meeting date announced
The annual town meeting will be used as an opportunity for the Council to present an overview of the work since the previous meeting, as well as hear reports from community organisations such as the Midhurst Society, Midhurst Vision and a representative from the Business Network. Midhurst Town Council will also present the Chairman's annual awards at the meeting. The Bill Godfrey Award will also be presented.
The award was created by the Town Council to remember the years of service Bill Godfrey gave to his local community. Heavily involved with the Scouts, the award is given to a Scout or Guide every year who has stood out.
All members of the public, including business owners, community groups and charity representatives are welcome at the meeting. Light refreshments will be served.