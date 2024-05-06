Midhurst's 'secret' organisation opens its doors
and live on Freeview channel 276
It's fascinating to see organisations like the Freemasons opening their doors to the public and the Midhurst Freemasons, who have been meeting at Bepton Road for more than 100years, want you to find out. Satisfy your curiosity and see what they get up to behind that curtain of mystery.
The Midhurst Freemasons are holding an open day on May 18 between midday and 4pm where you can join them for a barbeque and refreshments.
It will give you the opportunity to learn about the history of the organisation and the Midhurst Freemasons. You can find out what they do, maybe visit the inner chamber and see some of those mysterious symbols close up.
The Masonic Hall, an old Presbyterian chapel, is located on Bepton Road, Midhurst, GU29 9HH.
The picture of the Midhurst Lodge banner, which has two bowmen either side of an oak tree, is reputed to be the seal of the old Midhurst Borough Council.