Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's fascinating to see organisations like the Freemasons opening their doors to the public and the Midhurst Freemasons, who have been meeting at Bepton Road for more than 100years, want you to find out. Satisfy your curiosity and see what they get up to behind that curtain of mystery.

The Midhurst Freemasons are holding an open day on May 18 between midday and 4pm where you can join them for a barbeque and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will give you the opportunity to learn about the history of the organisation and the Midhurst Freemasons. You can find out what they do, maybe visit the inner chamber and see some of those mysterious symbols close up.

Midhurst Lodge Banner.

The Masonic Hall, an old Presbyterian chapel, is located on Bepton Road, Midhurst, GU29 9HH.