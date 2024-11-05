Mims Davies MP appointed Secretary of State for Wales and Shadow Minister for Women

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages has been appointed by Kemi Badenoch as Secretary of State for Wales and Shadow Minister for Women

Mims was formerly the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales under Theresa May's government from 2018 - 2019.

In the House of Commons Mims has sat on many committees, including the Women and Equalities Committee for which she is extremely passionate.

Mims said: "I am delighted to be asked by Kemi Badenoch to be the new Shadow Secretary of State for Wales.

"I am truly thrilled also to continue as Shadow Minister for Women - especially as we approach 2028 and the centenary of universal suffrage.

"My love for Wales is enduring and I am excited to be working closely with Welsh Conservatives and standing up for Wales in Westminster once again.

"Wales deserves so much better than these two failing Labour governments - especially a better NHS, improved education, help for pensioners and actual support for hard working farmers. I loved my time studying, living and working in Wales and had the previous honour of serving in the Wales office.

"Time for this throwback photo!

Diolch yn fawr, Kemi - now let’s get to work."