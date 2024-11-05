Mims Davies MP appointed Secretary of State for Wales and Shadow Minister for Women
Mims was formerly the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales under Theresa May's government from 2018 - 2019.
In the House of Commons Mims has sat on many committees, including the Women and Equalities Committee for which she is extremely passionate.
Mims said: "I am delighted to be asked by Kemi Badenoch to be the new Shadow Secretary of State for Wales.
"I am truly thrilled also to continue as Shadow Minister for Women - especially as we approach 2028 and the centenary of universal suffrage.
"My love for Wales is enduring and I am excited to be working closely with Welsh Conservatives and standing up for Wales in Westminster once again.
"Wales deserves so much better than these two failing Labour governments - especially a better NHS, improved education, help for pensioners and actual support for hard working farmers. I loved my time studying, living and working in Wales and had the previous honour of serving in the Wales office.
"Time for this throwback photo!
Diolch yn fawr, Kemi - now let’s get to work."