Mims Davies MP celebrates in East Grinstead with James Cooper who ran a marathon a day for Samaritans

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, celebrates in East Grinstead with James Cooper who ran a marathon a day for a year for amazing charity, The Samaritans

Mims Davies MP celebrates in East Grinstead with James Cooper who ran a marathon a day for charity - known as Smilinggg 366.

James Cooper from East Grinstead has been doing amazing work for charity, The Samaritans, by running a marathon a day, totalling 366 marathons as it's a leap year, and raising over £123,000. This is the equivalent to running to Australia.

Mims was thrilled to join over 200 residents celebrating the last 10km of Sunday's leg in James' home town.

James Cooper at the end of his challenge in East Grinstead surrounded by residents and Mims Davies MP

The Samaritans do amazing work for people and their families and James chose this charity in particular to raise money for after suffering a period of depression and sadly losing his uncle to suicide.

If you'd like to donate, please do so using the below link:

Mims Davies MP said: "James Cooper is an absolute inspiration to us all and it was an honour to celebrate with him and residents in East Grinstead at the end of his challenge.

Mims Davies MP with James Cooper and Mayor Steve Ody in East Grinstead for the end of James' incredible challenge

"What an incredible, inspiring and enduring legacy this effort will have for the Samaritans.

"Hats off to James who has been absolutely immense in his efforts - I had the chance to chat to his very proud Dad at this richly deserved huge welcome by the town and people were donating very generously - lovely to be there with local Mayor, Cllr Steve Ody.

"The Town Mayor brought some very well deserved fizz for James - I hope the celebrations last long into the night with the ralgex, a foot spa on & radox at the ready!!

"Congratulations James and to all who have supported you - a proud day for you all."