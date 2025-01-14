Mims Davies MP celebrates the world's fastest growing sport coming to East Grinstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages celebrates fastest growing sport coming to East Grinstead

Padel, the world’s fastest growing sport, which is taking the UK by storm with many celebrity fans around the world, including David Beckham and Serena Williams, is coming to East Grinstead.

The East Grinstead Padel Centre is to be based at East Grinstead Sports Club (EGSC) on the Saint Hill Road, just outside of town and to mark the occasion of the work having recently commenced a ceremonial ‘turning of the sod’ took place last Friday.

Mims was thrilled to join alongside East Grinstead Town Mayor Cllr Steve Ody along with the Deputy Town Mayor Cllr John Belsey; various trustees of the club, among them Chair Gary Needle and Richard Leman; Issy Michelson from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA); Bob Shelley, chair of East Grinstead Sports Council; Michael Hough and Mary Franck from Acorns, the operator of EGSC - together with various members of the community including sports and activity clubs and local interests.

Mims and Town Mayor Steve Ody digging for new sport in East Grinstead

The anticipated build time to go live is around 4 months and there will be 4 covered Padel courts for year-round, day and night play, the like of which is not to be found in the surrounding area.

Alongside will be a refreshment and relaxation area with stunning views across the countryside, plus all the other facilities of the 37-acre site.

Funding for the courts has received significant support by the LTA, the governing body of Padel and the LTA Tennis Foundation, which funds the Quick Access Loans.

Mims Davies MP said: "This is fantastic news for East Grinstead and I can't wait for the courts to be made for residents to enjoy the world's faster growing sport - padel!

Mims Davies MP and the team

"Taking part in sports is amazing to keep us moving and for our physical health in a fun and exciting way, but it is also brilliant for our mental health and encourages socialising within our lovely community.

"These courts will also be available for year-round, day and night play.

"Thank you to everyone involved for making this happen and I look forward to playing Padel at East Grinstead Sports Club."

Tom Murray, LTA Head of Padel said: "Having four new covered padel courts will be fantastic for East Grinstead Sports Club and the local community; padel is one of the fastest growing sports for many reasons, one of which being how accessible it is. With participation numbers of over 200,000 people across the country,

Mims celebrates fastest growing sport coming to East Grinstead

"I am sure the courts will be very popular!

"This project is a great example of how the LTA Tennis Foundation’s Quick Access Loans are supporting facilities investment across Great Britain and aligns to the new padel strategy which was launched in September 2024. It focusses on a number of things, including growing the infrastructure of padel, as well as increasing visibility and driving participation"