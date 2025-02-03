Mims Davies MP would like to encourage residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages to get involved and submit their beloved pet into this brilliant competition

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominate your cat for the National Cat Awards 2025!

Every year Cats Protection celebrate heart-warming tales of cat companionship with the National Cat Awards.

To enter your cat into the National Cat Awards, fill out their simple entry form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP at Cats Protection

Mims would like to encourage as many residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages to enter their beloved cat into the competition. The deadline to submit your form is noon on 28th February, 2025, so act fast!

Finalists will be invited to attend a star-studded awards ceremony in London on Wednesday 24th September, 2025. Each winning cat owner will receive:

A trophy

A £200 pet store voucher

A year’s subscription to The Cat magazine.

Categories include:

Mims Davies MP excited to share Cats Protection Competition 2025

Family Cats: We share our lives with cats. They keep us company. They soothe and amuse us. They’re part of the family. Can’t imagine family life without your cat? We’re looking for cats that make family life complete.

Incredible Cats: Has your cat done something truly extraordinary? Maybe they’ve survived against the odds, been with you through a difficult illness, returned home after an epic adventure, or maybe even saved your life. Tell us your incredible tales of brilliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Cats: Lap cats. Wise cats. Mature cats. Is your cat thriving in their golden years? We’re looking for senior cats (aged 11 years or older) who have stayed by your side through the good, the bad and all the times in between.

Connected Cats, supported by Sure Petcare: For cats who share the love and bring joy to people far and wide. They might play a big part in their community, have their own social media following, or add their own brand of magic to your workplace. However well-connected they are, we're celebrating cats that bring people together.

Mims Davies MP said:

"I'd like to encourage as many residents as possible to get involved and submit their beloved cat into Cats Protection competition 2025.

"There are different categories including family cats, incredible cats, senior cats and more! So make sure to submit your form before midday on Friday 28th February to be in with the chance to win.

"With Cats Protection HQ in my constituency in Haywards Heath, I have greatly enjoyed my visits to them and learning about all the incredible hard work they do and how I can help as the MP."