Mims Davies MP honoured to speak at East Grinstead Armed Forces Day event

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages honoured to speak at East Grinstead Armed Forces Day event

Armed Forces Day takes place on the last Saturday each June, falling this year on Saturday 28th June.

Mims was honour to show support in East Grinstead for the Armed Forces, providing a much-valued morale boost for serving personnel, veterans and their families who sacrifice so much.

Supporting our sailors, soldiers and aviators goes beyond Armed Forces Day. In fact, the Government, local communities and businesses across the UK have committed to supporting Armed Forces personnel past and present by signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant.

Although Armed Forces Day is not a charitable event, the Armed Forces have the support of several UK charities and many local events will offer opportunities to support them. To find out more about Armed Forces charities please see here.

If you're interested in getting involved and showing your support, you can do so here:

Mims Davies MP said:

A very moving Armed Forces Day in East Grinstead at East Court. It was an honour to join and speak as your MP and a lovely chance to show our support for those in the Armed Forces community. I know there were lots of events taking place all over East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages today, and it’s been brilliant seeing our wonderful communities come together. Thank you to everyone who took the time to organise these events and for showing us again, what a fantastic area we live in. #ArmedForcesDay #ShowYourSupport