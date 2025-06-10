Mims Davies MP joins Care for Carers as part of Carers Week 2025 reflecting on her experience as part of a caring family

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, joins Care for Carers Reflecting on Experience as a Caring Family

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face, and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK.

It also helps those who don't think of themselves as having caring responsibilities to identify as carers and access the much-needed support that is out there.

The Caring About Equality report, published yesterday on the first day of Carers Week (9th June 2025), delves deeper into the impacts of caring for current and former carers and explores the disadvantages that carers feel they face relative to people without caring experience.

The research finds that over a fifth of people (22%) are currently providing unpaid care, and 46% of people have provided care at some point – either now or in the past. As a result, it's estimated there are 11.9 million people currently providing unpaid care in the UK, and 24.9 million people who have provided unpaid care at some point in their lives.

The report looks specifically at key health and wellbeing issues, finding that 43% of current or former carers have seen a mental or physical health condition develop or become worse since taking on a caring responsibility for someone. This figure is higher again for current carers at 48%.

The report can be found here:

Mims is committed so ensure there is support out there for our carers and that they also know where to find it.

Mims Davies MP said:

'Caring About Equality' This week is Carers Week with the theme of Caring About Equality and I was pleased to join Care for Carers in Uckfield at Victoria Pavilion discussing the support available. This week is not only to celebrate carers, but to really recognise those caring for loved ones, what they go through, and how we can help support them. I know what it means and feels like to be a part of a caring family and the emotional and physical toll it can take on someone. You can reach out to Care for Carers online using the below link, or call them on 01323 738 390 You can find more information, help, and resources here: https://www.cftc.org.uk/help-and-advice/