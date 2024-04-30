Mims Davies MP joins 'Taste of Derbyshire Dales' parliamentary reception
Mims discussed with Sarah how she is supporting local businesses and the importance of doing so and proudly showcasing some of them here in Parliament.
A few of the brilliant businesses included:
- Chatsworth Farm Shop
- Sourdough Dave
- The Original Bakewell Pudding Shop
- Nigel’s Butches
- Matlock Meadows Dairy Farm and Ice Cream Parlour.
Following our recent 2nd in the series of 'A Taste from Across Mid Sussex' events in Parliament, Mims was pleased to see how Parliamentary colleagues run similar events.
Mims Davies MP said: "It was great to be part of the ‘Taste of Derbyshire Dales’ event in Parliament with the fantastic Sarah Dines MP.
"It was brilliant to see the fantastic range of local produce from my friend Sarah's constituency and discuss how we can further support our hard working small businesses.
"I am also thrilled to announce, following the success of my 2nd 'A Taste from Across Mid Sussex', I will be hosting a 3rd ‘A Taste from across Mid Sussex’ event in early September showcasing our hard working small businesses.
"If you are a business and would like to join, please do contact me ASAP to reserve your spot as they are going very quickly.
"Additionally, if you have any new and exciting products you'd like to launch - what could be better than launching in Parliament with a huge audience!"