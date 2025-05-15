Mims Davies MP joins the team at Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead

Mims Davies MP with the QVH team

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, joins Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead on planning, future strategies, and assistance with Uckfield Hospital

Mims has met with the brilliant QVH team regularly, joining them for celebrations including the 80th anniversary of the C-wing, and meeting the new CEO, James Lowell, when he was appointed, outlining his vision for this brilliant hospital to Mims and how they can work together.

Mims was pleased to join QVH celebrating the 80th anniversary of the C-wing. The result of pioneering and ground-breaking care, forged during the Second World War, with an event that brought together countries, military personnel, patients, politicians and clinicians.

The event concluded with the ceremonial planting of a Canadian Maple Tree to signify the enduring bond between the Canadian Armed Forces and its people and QVH.

Mims joined the team most recently discussing:

Their Future Strategy

Planning

Assistance with Uckfield Hospital

Mims Davies MP said:

Thank you to the QVH team as always for all their hard work and for welcoming me. It was a pleasure to join them discussing their future strategy, planning, and possible assistance with Uckfield Hospital. These are topics important to the hospital and most importantly, important to the local communities who use this brilliant hospital. This hospital provide crucial services to our community and we need to ensure they have the support needed to continue to carry out these quality services to residents when they're in need.