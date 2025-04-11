Mims Davies MP shares Pets at Home's important animal welfare advice ahead of Easter Celebrations
Pets at Home is the UK’s leading pet care provider, operating a network of 450 Pet Care Centres and more than 440 locally-owned and independently-operated Vets for Pets veterinary practices across the UK.
Animal welfare is at the heart of everything Pets at Home does, with more than 18,000 Pets at Home and Vets for Pets colleagues consistently working to improve the lives of pets across the country, they believe a key way to achieve this is through education.
As Easter approaches, Mims Davies MP alongside Pets at Home are keen to spread important messaging aimed at educating and raising awareness about keeping our beloved pets safe and healthy.
4 Essential Tips:
- Chocolate and hot cross buns - keep these for yourself, not your furry friend
- Small toys in kids' Easter eggs are a hazard – don't let your dog join in the scavenger hunt
- Spring flowers can be toxic to pets - be wary of tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and lilies
- Roast dinners are for humans – avoid giving bones to dogs and cats, use pet-safe treats instead
Mims Davies MP said:
Easter is fast approaching! Whilst this is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate, we must also remember to keep our furry friends safe! Chocolate, hot cross buns, small toys in Easter eggs, Spring flowers, and roast dinners are all things that we love, but can be toxic or life threatening to our beloved pets. So this Easter, have a brilliant time and celebrate, but please also be careful around animals.