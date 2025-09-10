Mims Davies MP speaks at Samaritans event for National Suicide Prevention Day

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages joined The Samaritans for Suicide Prevention Day

Mims was honoured to join The Samaritans team discussing their campaign for suicide prevention where Mims spoke and shared how she wished suicide prevention wasn't needed anymore as we lose too many loved ones each year.

Suicide is the most common form of death for under 35s and men under 50 and rates are sadly not going down... yet.

The team are ready and waiting to help you on 116 123 and you can call them free, day or night, 365 days a year - you don't have to know what you want to say, you can phone just to have a chat to a friendly person on the other end of the phone.

1/4 are in touch with mental health services before taking their life and we need to ensure the support, help, and advice is there for those who need it. If services aren't available, the consequences are devastating across society.

Mims shared her sincere thanks to the Samaritans team for all they do, for so many, at all hours.

Mims can be seen pictured at The Samaritans event in Parliament with the CEO of The Samaritans Julie Bentley, Isaac, and Liz Twist MP.

Mims Davies MP said:

Mims Davies MP with the CEO of The Samaritans Julie Bentley, Isaac, and Liz Twist MP

Today is Suicide Prevention Day. This is a very difficult day because it's heart-warming seeing everyone come together to support this day and raise awareness, but it's heart braking the campaign for suicide prevention is even needed. I had the honour of joining and speaking at The Samaritans event in the Speaker's House and it was extremely moving to see how many people joined. We are all united by one common goal - to end suicide. It was great to speak to The Samaritans team, mental health teams are being rolled out in schools and dedicated units in A&E. But we need to work harder to capture the 75% of people who do not approach mental health services. As a mother of 2 teenagers, we need to work more online too and the content that is available - there is too much online glorifying self harm and suicide which is so damaging to developing minds. So this Suicide Prevention Day, and every day, please do reach out to loved ones, colleagues, friends, neighbours to check in. If you think someone might be suicidal, take action, interrupt their thoughts and show them you care. You really could save a life.