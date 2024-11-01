Mims Davies MP speaks in Chamber for Day Two of the Budget Debate on behalf of residents and businesses

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages speaks in Chamber for Day 2 of the Budget Debate on behalf of residents and businesses

Mims Davies MP was pleased to have the opportunity to speak in the Chamber for Day 2 of the Budget Debate on behalf of residents and businesses who have been affected by Labour's broken promises.

Mims Davies MP started by saying: "I agree with my right hon. Friend the Member for Maldon (Sir John Whittingdale) that the failure of the Budget, and its long preamble, mentioning covid and the war on our continent, was very stark.

"However, I would like to start on a positive note. I am the 380th woman elected to Parliament, and it was truly a historic moment to see the first female Chancellor at the Dispatch Box. She said that it would give hope to other women who were watching, and I absolutely agree. I just hope that our businesses, and sectors such as hospitality, feel that hope."

Mims Davies MP speaking in the chamber on behalf of residents and businesses following the Autumn Budget 2024

Mims continued: "It was very pleasing to hear the announcement of the compensation schemes for infected blood victims—my constituent Robert, in East Grinstead, has been campaigning very hard on that—and for victims of the Post Office scandal, which will be welcomed by many of my constituents. It is also pleasing that fuel duty has been frozen, and I thank all my hon. Friends and campaigners who made sure that there was support in this area of the family finances. I am pleased about that, and, indeed about the cladding interventions. There is a welcome boost for funding for special educational needs and disabilities, and something for the dreaded potholes, although we have yet to find out how far that funding will stretch.

"However, 10 independent schools are in peril in my constituency, and their food providers, staff and many others are very worried about where they will go if they are displaced. There is no funding in this Budget to deal with such displacements. I would have welcomed more support for the Sussex wine sector; I am sure that you would agree with me on that, Madam Deputy Speaker."

Mims then focussed on young voters: "Let me turn to younger voters and those keen to get on the housing ladder. Stamp duty is back for first-time buyers. One of my Conservative councillors in Copthorne and Worth highlighted this morning that the purchase of two rental properties has fallen through because the margins were already very tight. Yesterday’s decisions mean that two couples will now not be homeowners."

Mims mentioned national insurance: "The national insurance rise affects charities and organisations, such as our hospices and air ambulances. As the shadow Chancellor said in the media this morning and again here today, picking the pockets of business, charities and organisations is not cost-free. The Institute for Fiscal Studies confirmed that the rise will hit the lowest-paid workers through lower pay, and the OBR has said that it will hit employment. So much for not raising taxes on working people. Two manifesto commitments have been broken."

Mims finished by saying: "I represent a rural constituency, and it is clear that local farmers will be hit by the changes to inheritance tax—we just need to read the messages from the NFU today. I am afraid that the subterfuge and the hoodwinking of the farming community will be felt not just by Opposition Members, but across everybody’s communities.

"Farmers across my constituency are stunned. This is a hammer blow for family businesses, as the shadow Chancellor said, and we will oppose the Budget. It does not fix the foundations; it is a set of dangerous ground works."

Mims' full speech and video is available to watch here: mimsdavies.org.uk/news/mims-davies-mp-speaks-chamber-day-2-budget-debate-behalf-residents-and-businesses