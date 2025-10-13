Mims Davies MP speaks on her Dyslexia for Dyslexia Awareness Week 2025

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages discussed her Dyslexia and the difficulties experienced

There are a lot of misconceptions about Dyslexia that need to be squashed. Dyslexia is a neurological difference that usually runs in families and can have a significant impact during education as a child, in the workplace and in everyday life.

As each person is unique, so is everyone's experience of dyslexia. It can have varying impacts, and can co-occur with other specific learning difficulties as well.

However, it's important to remember that many dyslexic people have brilliant strengths in areas such as reasoning and in visual and creative fields which exceed those who don't have dyslexia.

The signs of dyslexia can change depending on your age from early years, primary school age, secondary age, and adulthood. You can find the specific signs below:

Dyslexia is not necessarily a stand alone learning condition - it can coincide with a number of other conditions including:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Developmental Language Disorder (DLD)

Dyspraxia (DCD)

You can also find helpful resources and further useful information here:

Mims Davies MP said: "This week is National Dyslexia Awareness Week 2025.

"I have mild dyslexia and my brother has very severe dyslexia, we know how difficult and frustrating it can be to manage and live with.

"One trick I've learnt from the online resources which is really helpful when typing my speeches and making notes on debates and policies, is highlighting everything yellow. It may sound odd but it greatly helps to reduce visual stress, improve reading speed, and minimise discomfort. You can also find overlays for sale online in a number of colours for when reading books and more.

"6 out of 10 people who have dyslexia try to hide it, this can affect their everyday lives and level of confidence during education and whilst at work and limits the help they could be receiving.

"There are advantages to having dyslexia and there is a lot of support and advice out there for those who need it. So please, if you have dyslexia, don't hide it, let your teacher, employer, colleagues know so they can help you."