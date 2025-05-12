Mims Davies MP supports Mental Health Awareness Week

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages supports Mental Health Awareness Week as part of Mental Health Awareness Month

This year, the theme is 'community', celebrating the power and importance of community and checking in on one another.

We thrive when we have strong connections with other people and supportive communities that remind us, we are not alone. And we have such brilliant communities here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages.

Communities can provide a sense of belonging, safety, support in hard times, and give us a sense purpose.

In England, 1 in 4 people experience a mental health problem each year, and 1 in 6 report experiencing common mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression, in any given week. You are not alone.

Being part of such a community can make life feel more meaningful and enjoyable, help us feel happier and safer, and improve our mental health. Yet sometimes, although we’re all part of communities, we don’t always realise the benefits for our mental health.

It is also Wear It Green Day on Thursday 15th May – where everyone is being encourage to wear green in support of the week:

There is a lot of support out there and people ready to help provide any support needed:

NHS 111 - urgent mental health helpline

Mind's support line on 0300 102 1234

Samaritans 24 hours a day, 365 days a year:

Call 116 123 (free from any phone)

Call the Samaritans Welsh Language Line on 0808 164 0123 (7pm–11pm every day)

SANEline on 0300 304 7000 (4.30pm–10pm every day)

National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK on 0800 689 5652 (6pm to midnight every day)

CALM on 0800 585858 (5pm–midnight every day)

If you would prefer not to talk, but want some mental health support, you could text SHOUT to 85258 - 24/7 text service

Mims Davies MP said:

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week as part of Mental Health Awareness Month which takes place every May. As the former Minister for Disability, the topic of poor mental health is very close to my heart and this year's theme is Community - celebrating the power and importance of our brilliant communities here in EGU. It is also 'Wear It Green' day on Thursday! So get your green clothes out and share a picture. So this month, and always, remember to check in with friends, family, colleagues, neighbours and our community - you could makes someone's day and even save a life.