Mims Davies MP thrilled to announce even more Meet Mims events in Barcombe and Uckfield

Mims is thrilled to be hosting even more of her in-person Q&A 'Meet Mims' events, this time in Barcombe and Uckfield, for residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield & our villages.

Mims previously hosted her 'Meet Mims' event in Wivelsfield, Nutley, Newick, Turners Hill, Danehill and more and aims to reach all the villages and towns to engage with residents.

The Barcombe 'Meet Mims' will be held on:

Thursday 17th July, 2025

Meet Mims Q&A event in Barcombe, July 2025

19:00 - 20:00

Barcombe, Venue TBA

Register for tickets here:

Uckfield Meet Mims event in July 2025

Then the Uckfield 'Meet Mims' will be held on:

Thursday 24th July, 2025

19:00 - 20:00

Uckfield, Venue TBA

Register for tickets here:

When registering, residents will have the opportunity to submit a question to ask Mims if they'd like, and also be asked to confirm their address as this is a residents only event.

Since becoming MP for the new East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages seat, Mims has worked around the clock on the priorities of her constituents criss-crossing the area from Wivelsfield, Newick and Chailey, across to Uckfield, Buxted and Maresfield, and up to Copthorne, Pease Pottage and Turners Hill.

Whether in Parliament or locally, her focus is always on ensuring she is visible and approachable by listening to your views and concerns.

Mims Davies MP said:

I'm thrilled to be hosting even more of my Meet Mims events - and this time in Barcombe and Uckfield. Following the success of my previous events, most recently in Turners Hill with over 70 residents, I'm looking forward to organising even more and meeting residents. Too many people feel remote from the important work their MP's do both in Parliament and locally. I recognise headline party politics may be a turn off for many, but it is still Parliament that has to make important decisions on so many issues that the country faces, and it's crucial to me that I'm fully representing residents views, and I can only do this if I know what they are. My series of 'Meet Mims’ events is a chance for local constituents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to come along, hear from me as their Parliamentary representative and to have an independent local journalist put me on the spot. There will also be a chance for the audience to ask me questions too when booking your tickets. I really look forward to meeting even more residents!