Mims Davies MP thrilled to share 2024 Christmas card working with local charity

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, is thrilled to share 2024 Christmas Card working with local charity

Mims Davies MP thrilled to share her 2024 Christmas Card with local charity, Jigsaw, based in East Grinstead who do incredible work for bereaved youngsters:

From Mims' office in Westminster, Mims starts by signing Merry Christmas to all viewers and shares her Christmas Card for 2024, the charity and businesses involved, and more on the brilliant Jigsaw charity based in East Grinstead.

Mims Davies MP said: "Merry Christmas! I've said it again.

"A quick update on what we've been doing to get our first Christmas Card ready for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages.

"As you know, we always have a school or charity create some artwork for the front cover and starring is the fantastic Connor, aged 5. Connor has been part of all the great work the amazing charity Jigsaw based in East Grinstead, covering the whole of the South East, have been doing to support bereaved youngsters.

"All of this was made possible by the amazing Darren at Greenaway Residential and the guys over at Benchmark Reprographics who have printed our Christmas Card again this year.

"Brilliant work Connor! And well done to Sophie, Lewis and Teddy whose artwork is also featured on the inside of the card.

"This will be delivered to charities, businesses, community people, councillors, dignitaries - you name it - across the patch to say thank you very much for all you do across East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages. And to wish from all of my MP team - a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

"Finally, if you'd like to support this incredible charity, there is a QR code on the back, as well as how to get hold of me."