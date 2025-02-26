Mims Davies MP working her way round meeting people in Uckfield

Mims Davies MP has been meeting businesses, residents, Uckfield Mayor & Chamber of Commerce Director, with Cllr Michael Lunn

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims was back in Uckfield on Friday meeting residents, local businesses and more alongside local Wealden District Councillor, Michael Lunn.

Mims organised another of her pop-up Supermarket Surgeries, this time in Uckfield's Tesco, ensuring she is as accessible as possible - and with my new contact forms for residents to take away incase they need to contact their local MP regarding casework, concerns on national policy and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, Mims also met with local businesses including the Pamper Lounge, the team at the community fridge and food bank, the Uckfield Mayor and Uckfield Chamber of Commerce Director, Ian Noble.

Mims Davies MP

Mims Davies MP said: "Hello from Uckfield! What a day!

"I started my Friday in Uckfield's Tesco for another of my pop-up Supermarket Surgeries and was pleased to be joined by local District Councillor, Michael Lunn.

"Residents raised concerns on a number of important issues, including planning, devolution, access to their doctors, and pressures of housing development on local infrastructure, our countryside, and local rural communities.

"A huge thank you to everyone who stopped to speak with me today and raise concerns on our local area - and a huge thank you to Cllr Michael Lunn for joining me again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After this I headed to the Pamper Lounge in Uckfield which was amazing and so lovely to meet the team. If you're in need of a pamper, they will look after you as well as kids parties and so much more.

"Just behind me in the video you can also see the community fridge and food bank which we popped into alongside the Uckfield Mayor.

"I also had lunch with our local Uckfield Chamber of Commerce Director, Ian Noble, on what work they've been doing lately, how they're helping local communities and businesses, and their upcoming AGM which I'll be attending.

"Finally, we discussed Brighton Mainline as it's still really important to get that line alongside such a short piece of line between Uckfield - Lewes. We need to safeguard this route in the local plan."