Mims Davis MP encourages young people in Mid Sussex to join Channel 4's Apprenticeship Scheme

At Channel 4, their apprenticeship programme plays a central role in their strategy to advance equity and inclusion, particularly targeted at under-represented groups in the broadcasting industry.

Relocation support is just one of the ways they are ensuring this scheme contributes to opening up the creative sector as much as possible, with further details available here and in their 2023 4Skills booklet.

Mr Davies said: "‘Do you dream of working in television and are ready to kick start your career?

"Channel 4 has launched their next cohort of apprentices and I'd like to encourage as many young people as possible here in Mid Sussex to apply for this great opportunity.

"With places in London, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, and Bristol, relocation support is just one way they're contributing to allow as many as possible to join.