Mims Davis MP joins Burgess Hill Mosque for the conclusion of Ramadan

Mims spoke with members about their plans to extend the building, see the additional women’s space they are developing, and be with them after the conclusion of Ramadan.

Mims' friend, the late Cllr Pru Moore, was a magnificent person and helped establish this building, support the burial ground and further bring understanding and mutual respect. This was spoken about and everyone wishes to continue her legacy in making sure inclusion and understanding is at the heart of friendships.

In a really challenging time when divisions and differences can grow through lack of understanding - it is always important to reach out, share and learn together.

Ms Davies MP said: "I had the pleasure of joining the Burgess Hill Mosque with Kristy Adams, Parliamentary Candidate for Mid Sussex, to spend time with the members and chat to them after their Friday Prayers.

"For me it was a humbling experience to witness the prayers and see the devotion, love and commitment to faith and to be able to chat together and support the community and who do so much for us running businesses, supporting charities and giving energy to our organisations and sectors.

"This is such a special and poignant time for the community and it was lovely to join a lunch afterwards with our great local councillor, Cllr Mustak Miah and his family and friends.