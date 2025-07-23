Minister visits pioneering community shop in West Sussex

Government Minister Alex Norris saw community enterprise in action during his visit to the Woodgate Community Shop in West Sussex last week (17 July).

The shop is a unique community-led initiative located within Woodgate, a new community built by Thakeham, an industry-leading housebuilder, in joint venture with Abri, one of the UK's largest providers of affordable housing. The project is supported by Thakeham and Plunkett UK, the national charity championing community-owned businesses.

Minister Norris (Parliamentary Under-secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) had the opportunity to meet with Harriet English (Plunkett’s Deputy Chief Executive), Tristan Robinson (Director of External Affairs at Thakeham), Stuart Wain (Woodgate Community Shop Committee Chair), and Wayne Stepney of St Catherine’s Hospice, community landlord of the Woodgate Hub that includes the community shop, café and meeting rooms.

Woodgate Community Shop is the first of its kind in a new-build development, and is a blueprint for further ventures. The community has been fully involved at each stage, from consultation to forming a steering committee.

The shop opened in May 2024 and is run by staff and volunteers, serving the needs of local residents as well as visitors to the hospice. The voluntary committee are local people who make key governance and strategic decisions. Anyone in the local community can buy a share in the business, become a member, and have genuine say on how the business runs. Any profit is invested back into the community.

Plunkett has provided practical business and community advice throughout the journey. The shop continues to receive support as a member of Plunkett, both from the charity and learning from other community shop members across the country.

During his visit, Minister Norris heard first-hand how community businesses like this genuinely address the new community’s needs and bring a wealth of benefits – including how the shop responds to the needs of the local community by ensuring their stock is tailored to community demand, as well as creating a welcoming space for everyone to meet and connect socially.

There is significant impact on local economic growth with a focus on a range of local suppliers, as well as creating local employment and work experience opportunities.

Local Growth Minister Alex Norris said: “It was fantastic to visit Woodgate Community Shop – a vital community asset which is a great example of how to bring unique character to new housing developments.

“We want communities to have a direct role in shaping where they live, that’s why we are making it easier through our Community Right to Buy in our English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill. This puts local people at the forefront of driving growth and reaping the rewards of more social spaces, more jobs and more money in their pockets as promised in our Plan for Change.”

Harriet English said, “It was fantastic to have the opportunity to share the success of Woodgate Community Shop with the Minister. The community business represents an exciting collaboration that has truly put brand-new services and amenities in the hands of the newly-formed community – a model that we know is resilient and brings a wealth of social, economic and environmental benefits both today and in the long term.”

Tristan Robinson said, “At Thakeham, we believe that strong communities begin with the right infrastructure. That’s why we prioritise delivering essential amenities early in the development process – because thriving places need more than just homes. Woodgate is a fantastic example of this approach in action, and we were delighted to welcome the Minister to see the community shop and meet the dedicated committee behind its success.”

Stuart Wain, Shop Committee Chair, said, “Running our shop as a community business is not the easiest option, but it brings the community together and creates the shop we want as local residents – everything you see in the shop today is there because of community demand. Alongside the hospice, café and meeting space, our shop is at the heart of the community and is also the driving force behind many community events. It is a welcoming space for all residents and visitors alike.”

The shop offers a range of goods, from local produce to basics. The project has enjoyed a successful first year of trading, and is entering its second year in a strong position. The shop sits within a wider community hub which a café and large meeting room. The total build cost for the community hub (which included residential units) was £1.5 million, with the community also raising start-up capital via a community share issue.

With a 100-year proven track record in placemaking and creating resilient, thriving and inclusive communities, Plunkett is actively exploring partnerships of a similar nature with other leading house developers in other rural settings across the UK whose values and passion for community creation align with theirs.