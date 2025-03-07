MNDA West Sussex South Family Fun Day - Sunday 6th July 2025

Join us for our 4th Annual Family Fun Day on Broadwater Green in Worthing, BN14 9DJ. There's so much for the family to enjoy as well as Classic Cars and for the first time the National Chopper Club will join us with their 'Easy Rider' style custom bikes. There'll be plenty of food, a bar and yummy treats for the kids, as well as the big kids!! We will be holding our ever popular Dog Show, so bring your pooch along and join in the fun and a chance to win 'Best in Show'. If you are a stallholder and would like a pitch, please contact [email protected] for a booking form.

Motor Neurone Disease affects 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time, and 6 people are diagnosed every day.

The MNDA West Sussex South Branch supports around 40 people living with MND and all funds we raise go to help the families. We can supply equipment that is not readily available through the NHS and help with transport for hospital appointments. We also provide massage treatments that can make someone more comfortable. Physical difficulties are not the only area that affect a person, the emotional distress on receiving a diagnosis is immense. We have curated the opportunity of wonderful online art therapy sessions that have proved to be an invaluable form of expression and relaxation.

Once a month we hold a Tea & Chat which is open to everyone and we are very pleased that our people living with MND and their family/carers come along to enjoy a lovely informal afternoon.

We really look forward to seeing you at our event.

MNDA WSS Family Fun Day 2024

1. Contributed

MNDA WSS Family Fun Day 2024 Photo: Submitted

MNDA WSS Family Fun Day 2024

2. Contributed

MNDA WSS Family Fun Day 2024 Photo: Submitted

MNDA WSS Family Fun Day 2024

3. Contributed

MNDA WSS Family Fun Day 2024 Photo: Submitted

MNDA WSS Family Fun Day 2024

4. Contributed

MNDA WSS Family Fun Day 2024 Photo: Submitted

