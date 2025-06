MNDA West Sussex South Family Fun Day - Sunday 6th July 2025

Join us for our 4th Annual Family Fun Day on Broadwater Green in Worthing, BN14 9DJ. There's so much for the family to enjoy as well as Classic Cars and for the first time the National Chopper Club will join us with their 'Easy Rider' style custom bikes. There'll be plenty of food, a bar and yummy treats for the kids, as well as the big kids!! We will be holding our ever popular Dog Show, so bring your pooch along and join in the fun and a chance to win 'Best in Show'. If you are a stallholder and would like a pitch, please contact [email protected] for a booking form.