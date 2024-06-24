Mountside Care Home celebrates Pride Month with drag queen rerformance
Residents and staff were treated to a dazzling performance that left everyone in awe and brought a vibrant sense of joy and community to the care home.
Paris Grande, famous for her energetic and captivating shows at London and Brighton Pride, did not disappoint. Her performance was a whirlwind of cartwheels, death drops, and spinning splits, showcasing her incredible talent and charisma. The audience was mesmerised by her energy, making it a show to remember.
In the lead-up to the event, Mountside Care Home was a flurry of activity as everyone came together to create a festive and colourful atmosphere. Bright decorations adorned the home to show their support and enthusiasm for Pride Month.
"We felt very lucky to have hosted Paris," said Kimberley, activities Coordinator at Mountside Care Home. "Her performance was amazing and brought so much joy to our home. It's been wonderful to celebrate Pride Month and to feel proud of who we are, while also being accepting of others."
The event was a shining example of Mountside Care Home's commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all. By celebrating Pride Month, the home not only honoured the LGBTQ+ community but also reinforced the values of acceptance, love, and unity.
