Mountside Care Home enjoys a bountiful Harvest Festival with Blacklands Church

Mountside Care Home recently gathered for a touching Harvest Festival service led by Reverend Rosemary of Blacklands Church, creating a beautiful occasion for reflection, gratitude, and community.

The care home was filled with seasonal decorations, including autumn leaves, and a vibrant display of fruit and cakes. Reverend Rosemary led the service with warmth, sharing messages of gratitude, hope, and reflection that resonated with attendees.

The event celebrated the richness of the autumn season and offered everyone present an opportunity to pause, connect, and give thanks for the abundance surrounding them whilst enjoying traditional hymns and prayers.

“It was a wonderful time to come together as a community and celebrate the harvest season,” shared Kimberley, Activities Coordinator at Mountside Care Home.

Reverend from Blacklands Church stands beside a vibrant Harvest Festival display at Mountside Care Home, featuring fresh fruits and festive cupcakes for residents to enjoy

“Reverend Rosemary’s heartfelt words brought joy and comfort to everyone. We’re grateful to her and the members of Blacklands Church for making the day so meaningful.”

This special day was a beautiful reminder of the importance of gratitude, connection, and celebrating the seasons together. Thank you to Reverend Rosemary and Blacklands Church for making it an unforgettable gathering at Mountside Care Home!