Mountside Care Home hosts intergenerational visit

By John Barry
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 09:57 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:44 GMT
Mountside Care Home in Hastings were delighted to welcome children from Ark Blacklands Primary Academy for an intergenerational gathering.

The visit, filled with lively conversation, laughter, and shared experiences, left a lasting impression on both young and old alike.

The visit provided an invaluable opportunity for the children to engage with the people who live and work at the care home, exchanging stories and learning from one another.

The atmosphere was filled with joy as the young visitors brought energy and enthusiasm, while the residents shared their wisdom and life experiences. Kimberley, Care Home Activity Coordinator said: "It was fantastic to see the smiles and hear the laughter during this special time together. We’re already looking forward to more visits in the future!”

Mountside Care Home share smiles and stories with children from Ark Blacklands Primary Academy during a intergenerational visit.

Intergenerational activities like this are celebrated for their ability to bridge the gap between generations, fostering mutual respect, understanding, and a sense of community. The children left with a deeper appreciation and understanding of the people who live at Mountside Care Home, and the care home enjoyed the fresh perspective and energy the children brought.

Mountside Care Home is committed to creating meaningful connections and enriching experiences for its residents. This visit from Ark Blacklands Primary Academy is the first of many hoped-for collaborations that bring joy to everyone involved.

