Mountside Care Home teams up with Sassie from Eve Apple Press
Together, the apples were pressed at their peak to deliver maximum flavour and nutritional value turning the home’s apple crop into 125 bottles of fresh, pasteurised, organic apple juice, which is been enjoyed by everyone.
“We’re thrilled to have partnered with Sassie and Eve Apple Press,” said Kimberley, Activities Coordinator from Mountside Care Home.
“It’s wonderful to see the fruits of our trees turned into something we can all benefit from.
"Fresh, organic apple juice is not only delicious but also packed with vitamins and nutrients that contribute to our healthy living goals.”
With a huge sense of pride this initiative highlights Mountside Care Home’s commitment to promoting healthy living, offering a refreshing and flavourful experience to all.
