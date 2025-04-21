Mower moves from Sussex to take centre stage in prestigious showcase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world’s oldest lawnmower is on the move from Sussex to star in a national exhibition in the capital.

The 1840s machine has been on show at the Museum of Gardening in Hassocks, near Brighton. But a specialist firm is now transporting it, with great care, to London. There it will be displayed in the British Library’s exhibition ‘Unearthed: The Power of Gardening’ until 10th August.

“Since it arrived in Hassocks, on generous loan from Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd of Ipswich, it’s been star attraction in the gardening museum at South Downs Nurseries”, says curator Clive Gravett. “We’ve had scores of visitors from far and wide to see, photograph and film the historic mower over the past few months.”

As the oldest lawnmower known to exist, and one of only two Budding original models known to exist, it outdates the model in the Science Museum by some ten years.

Clive Gravett, Museum of Gardening curator, helps in the move of the world’s oldest lawnmower to the British Library.

Clive undertook considerable research into the original owners of the mower and even uncovered details of the head gardener who would have no doubt used the mower in the 1840s. He published this previously unknown story is on his blog: https://www.museumofgardening.co.uk/post/the-budding-patent-lawn-mower

“Something this noteworthy deserves to be seen by those interested in our horticultural heritage”, says Clive. “And I am delighted that it’s part of the British Library’s major summer exhibition, and I am sure Budding would have been as well.”

After its star turn in London, the mower returns to Sussex in mid-August for the remainder of the year.

More information at www.museumofgardening.co.uk