MP Alan Mak reopens Havant Garden Centre ready for spring

Mr Mak, who is also Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology opened the refurbished centre and restaurant which were busy with green-fingered customers early on, with queues of people patiently waiting in the spring sunshine wanting to shop for their gardens, cementing the site as a valuable addition to the local community.

Havant Garden Centre in Bartons Road has reopened after being acquired by the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group. The new store offers plants, sundries, garden accessories, homeware, gifts, and the Fern Living outdoor furniture range, which is exclusive to British Garden Centres. On hand are friendly staff to provide advice and inspiration to make sure your outdoor space is the best on the South Coast.

The Gardener’s Retreat Restaurant has been expanded and is now home to a brand new menu of delicious, freshly prepared meals, light bites, and sweet treats to refuel after a spot of shopping. It's also the perfect destination for families, especially with the addition of our indoor soft play area where kids can have loads of fun.

Look out for opening week offers and Best Buy deals on various garden products, including 3 for £10 on Erin Compost, prices on bulbs, bedding plants, and plant food, as well as deals on bird care ranges and aggregates. Alongside Havant’s core garden offerings, Maidenhead Aquatics have returned, as have Regatta and Weird Fish. Skinners Sheds will also reopen onsite.

The opening weekend also saw hundreds of gardening enthusiasts sign up for the Family Card, which will see them receive exclusive offers and invites to exclusive events throughout the year.

The centre is fully accessible to wheelchair users, has plenty of free parking, and even offers a home delivery service for larger items. Havant Garden Centre is also dog-friendly, with many customers bringing their four-legged friends along, too.

Matthew Muscat, Centre Manager at Havant Garden Centre, said, “We’re thrilled to join the Havant community and were so happy to see the residents come out in force to the reopening of the much loved store. We aim to make our site not just a garden centre but a local destination. Whether seeking plant advice, browsing garden furniture, or enjoying a cup of tea, we hope you’ll love what we have done with the store.”

Mr Mak said: "It was a pleasure to cut the ribbon and declare the new Havant Garden Centre open. It is great to see this family-run business investing in Havant and creating what is much more than a store. With an expanded restaurant and an indoor soft play area, it is somewhere the whole family can enjoy a visit. “

All images by Garden Trade News

1 . Contributed The restaurant team at Havant Garden Centre Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The new Gardener's Retreat restaurant at Havant Garden Centre Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed MP Alan Mak reopens Havant Garden Centre ready for spring Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Outdoor plant area at Havant Garden Centre Photo: Submitted