MP Alison Bennett selects winner of her Christmas Card competition

The winning design, which will be distributed to homes across Mid Sussex, was a colourful drawing of a happy snowman and jolly Santa in front of a Christmas tree. The winning artist is Isabelle, age 6, who attends Burgess Hill Girls.

Isabelle’s winning picture was chosen in a public vote with the runners up being Jessica, age 10, from Lindfield Primary Academy, and Olive, age 11, from Oathall Community College.

Isabelle’s picture will now appear on the front of the MP’s card with Jessica and Olive’s pictures being featured on the back.

Speaking after the winner was finalised, Alison Bennett said

“It was such a pleasure to judge the entries to my Christmas card competition alongside local artist, Kate Harries. I would like to thank all of the talented artists from schools across our constituency for entering the competition.

“The three winning entries showcase the artistic talent we have within Mid Sussex. Isabelle’s happy snowman and jolly Santa holding hands in front of a Christmas tree celebrates the joy of Christmas. Jessica’s delicate drawing of trees on a winter’s night was beautiful, and we loved the addition of the whimsical painted fairy lights across the night sky. Olive’s use of colour in creating the night sky was stunning and reminded us of the northern lights.”

Alison Bennett also sends a smaller number of Christmas cards to local organisations and individuals that she has met in 2025 as well as fellow MPs. The picture that will go on the front of this card has been chosen from the runners up and is a colourful snow globe by Jack, age 14 from Woodlands Meed College.

Alison Bennett MP is now working to organise a public display of the winning entries to her competition.

1 . Contributed Alison Bennett MP and local artist, Kate Harries, reviewing entries from local school children Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Infant category winner and overall winner by Isabelle, age 6. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Junior category winner and overall runner up by Jessica, age 10 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Secondary category winner and overall runner up by Olive, age 11 Photo: Submitted